Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TAL Education Group (TAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) recently:
- 12/8/2025 – TAL Education Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – TAL Education Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/30/2025 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/25/2025 – TAL Education Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/22/2025 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/19/2025 – TAL Education Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – TAL Education Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/8/2025 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/4/2025 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/30/2025 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.
