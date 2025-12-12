Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TAL Education Group (TAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) recently:

12/8/2025 – TAL Education Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – TAL Education Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/30/2025 – TAL Education Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2025 – TAL Education Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/22/2025 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/19/2025 – TAL Education Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – TAL Education Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/4/2025 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/30/2025 – TAL Education Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.