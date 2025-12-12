Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $406.37, but opened at $379.96. Broadcom shares last traded at $365.2470, with a volume of 26,679,390 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $430.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $435.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.32.

Broadcom Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 837,433 shares of company stock worth $303,900,352 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

