IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $46.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IAC from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on IAC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IAC from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on IAC from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Get IAC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAC

IAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 352,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.18. IAC has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). IAC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.93) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,568,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,284,000 after buying an additional 1,117,313 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,517,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,044 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 2,108,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,828,000 after acquiring an additional 369,239 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in IAC in the second quarter valued at $76,056,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IAC by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,122,000 after buying an additional 349,969 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.