TD Securities Lowers Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$85.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$83.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$62.64. The stock had a trading volume of 56,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,283. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$59.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.37. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$160.77 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 118.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust will post 4.4537396 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company’s cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta.

