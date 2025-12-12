Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$200.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$198.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dollarama from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Dollarama from C$223.00 to C$232.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$204.00 to C$199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$216.15.

Get Dollarama alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollarama

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE DOL traded up C$3.49 on Friday, reaching C$200.98. 432,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,191. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$132.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$209.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$188.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$188.24.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Dollarama had a return on equity of 135.38% and a net margin of 17.85%.The business had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.