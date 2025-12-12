CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Desjardins

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAE. TD Securities lifted their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$40.00 target price on shares of CAE and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on CAE from C$46.50 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.75.

Get CAE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CAE

CAE Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of TSE:CAE traded up C$1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 631,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.20. CAE has a 12 month low of C$28.98 and a 12 month high of C$41.38. The company has a market cap of C$13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.