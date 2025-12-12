Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$33.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.21.

CVE stock traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$24.70. 5,054,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,779. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.12. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.48 and a 1-year high of C$26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of C$46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.20 billion for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2619279 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

