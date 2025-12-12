TD Securities Cuts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$50.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Empire from C$59.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Empire from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$60.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.00.

TSE:EMP.A traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$46.49. 345,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.30. The firm has a market cap of C$10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.08. Empire has a one year low of C$40.33 and a one year high of C$58.32.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empire had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.18%.The business had revenue of C$8 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Empire will post 2.9581227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

