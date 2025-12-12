Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$25.40 to C$25.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Cormark cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.74.
Lundin Mining Trading Down 0.4%
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 6.63%.The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.
