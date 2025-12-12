Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.
DOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins set a C$205.00 price objective on Dollarama and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Dollarama from C$223.00 to C$232.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$210.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$216.15.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOL
Dollarama Trading Up 1.8%
Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 135.38%. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dollarama
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Chewy Stock Just Flashed a Major Buy Signal for 2026
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Broadcom Slips Post-Earnings Even as AI Demand Goes Parabolic
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm Just Got Called an AI Loser—So Why Is It Rallying?
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.