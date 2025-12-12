Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,769,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session’s volume of 1,124,130 shares.The stock last traded at $9.10 and had previously closed at $9.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSNL shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Personalis from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Personalis from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Personalis from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Personalis from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $805.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Personalis had a negative net margin of 106.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 103,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $1,117,541.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,857.24. This trade represents a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 29,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $266,211.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 148,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,889.14. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Personalis by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

