Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS) traded up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.6350. 1,143,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,358,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Several research firms have commented on VSTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vestis from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vestis from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vestis from $5.50 to $6.30 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vestis presently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and an average price target of $5.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $712.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.65 million. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James J. Barber bought 82,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $523,854.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,102.84. The trade was a 14.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Goetz acquired 6,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $50,055.32. Following the purchase, the director owned 29,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,687.34. This trade represents a 29.16% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 170,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,463 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vestis by 10.5% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Vestis by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vestis by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vestis by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vestis by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

