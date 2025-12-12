Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Stock Price Down 9% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $117.77 and last traded at $117.1410. Approximately 795,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,554,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.68.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.13 and its 200 day moving average is $109.51.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $8.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $32.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $59,000.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

