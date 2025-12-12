SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Stock Price Down 9.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) dropped 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.2750. Approximately 4,491,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 19,739,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Several brokerages have commented on LAES. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEALSQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SEALSQ in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SEALSQ currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEALSQ in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEALSQ during the third quarter worth $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in SEALSQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEALSQ in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in SEALSQ during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

