HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 90462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPK has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HighPeak Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 4.6%

The stock has a market cap of $632.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 6.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

