Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s Why

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.03 and last traded at $37.0050. Approximately 267,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 208,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rapt Therapeutics from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 target price on Rapt Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapt Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rapt Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Rapt Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.23. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapt Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapt Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 411.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 47,391 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapt Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Rapt Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rapt Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

