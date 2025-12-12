Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Ciena Trading Down 9.0%

CIEN stock traded down $21.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.57. 2,655,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,490. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $59,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,992.08. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $1,309,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 254,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,090,510.70. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 51,935 shares of company stock worth $8,707,266 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Ciena in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ciena from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas set a $185.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $135.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

