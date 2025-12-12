2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Stock Price Down 10.2% – Here’s Why

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) fell 10.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.06 and last traded at $59.27. 3,717,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 4,441,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.98.

2x Ether ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Ether ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Ether ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the third quarter worth about $376,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2x Ether ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000.

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

