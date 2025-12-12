Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Up 4.6% – Here’s Why

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.9218 and last traded at $43.9218. Approximately 806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Steel Partners Trading Up 1.6%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.52% of Steel Partners worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

