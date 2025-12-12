Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Down 27.2% – Here’s Why

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 27.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.70 and last traded at GBX 70.20. Approximately 40,742,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,608% from the average daily volume of 1,504,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 target price on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 target price on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 148.33.

The company has a market cap of £244.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Card Factory (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.80 EPS for the quarter. Card Factory had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Card Factory plc will post 15.8347676 EPS for the current year.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

