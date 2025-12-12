Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $124.62 and last traded at $127.1750. 321,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 897,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $129.00 price target on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.
Primoris Services Stock Down 7.7%
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Primoris Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.31%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services
In other news, CEO David Lee King sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,260. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 2,082 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $281,361.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,564.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 22,079 shares of company stock worth $2,798,583 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at $3,320,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 550.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 109,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 92,652 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 54,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Primoris Services by 156.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
