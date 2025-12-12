Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $124.62 and last traded at $127.1750. 321,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 897,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $129.00 price target on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Stock Down 7.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.08.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other news, CEO David Lee King sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,260. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 2,082 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $281,361.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,564.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 22,079 shares of company stock worth $2,798,583 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at $3,320,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 550.4% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 109,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 92,652 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 54,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Primoris Services by 156.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.