Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $74.07 and last traded at $74.4460. Approximately 233,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,209,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Semtech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 240.80 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $266.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $70,717.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,578.52. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Burvill sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $219,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,539.75. This trade represents a 33.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $323,463. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 107.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,747,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,011,000 after buying an additional 1,424,909 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,445,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,737,000 after acquiring an additional 877,422 shares during the period. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,618,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,940,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 74.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,926,000 after purchasing an additional 765,558 shares during the period.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

