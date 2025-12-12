Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.85 and last traded at $93.8340, with a volume of 264689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.25.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.54.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.40 and a beta of 2.19.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $979,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,710.60. This trade represents a 70.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 171.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

