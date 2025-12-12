Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Shares Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $961.55 and last traded at $962.4490. Approximately 99,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 456,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,024.92.

FIX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson set a $810.00 price target on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $921.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $731.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.16%.

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.62, for a total value of $2,027,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,990,417.88. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total transaction of $6,785,640.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 180,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,478,206.24. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,028 shares of company stock worth $25,381,151. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,510,000 after buying an additional 832,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $256,998,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after acquiring an additional 273,453 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after acquiring an additional 239,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $74,634,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

