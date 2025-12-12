Textron (NYSE:TXT) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.12 and last traded at $87.4830, with a volume of 372615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Get Textron alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Textron

Textron Stock Up 0.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 128.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,416,000 after purchasing an additional 626,346 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 55,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,544,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.