Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Teijin Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.1145. Teijin shares last traded at $8.2750, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.05.
Teijin Company Profile
Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.
