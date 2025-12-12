ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.74 and last traded at $70.9920. Approximately 25,640,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 22,411,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.57.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 5.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.2136 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 105.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 600.0% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.