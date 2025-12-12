ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.74 and last traded at $70.9920. Approximately 25,640,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 22,411,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.57.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 5.3%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.2136 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Chewy Stock Just Flashed a Major Buy Signal for 2026
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Broadcom Slips Post-Earnings Even as AI Demand Goes Parabolic
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Qualcomm Just Got Called an AI Loser—So Why Is It Rallying?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.