ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBRX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Friday.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 8.9%

ImmunityBio stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. 16,029,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,571,170. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

