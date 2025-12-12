Hunting (LON:HTG) Insider Buys £19,876.32 in Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Amos bought 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 387 per share, with a total value of £19,876.32.

Margaret Amos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 24th, Margaret Amos purchased 3,007 shares of Hunting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 332 per share, for a total transaction of £9,983.24.

Hunting Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Hunting stock traded up GBX 0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 387. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,744,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,661. The firm has a market capitalization of £586.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Hunting PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 245 and a 1-year high of GBX 400. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 354.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 321.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hunting announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTG shares. Collins Stewart reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 440 target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hunting from GBX 350 to GBX 400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Hunting from GBX 465 to GBX 450 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hunting presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 498.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

