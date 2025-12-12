Insider Selling: Greif (NYSE:GEF) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $129,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 60,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,856.44. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Timothy Bergwall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greif alerts:

On Wednesday, November 12th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $120,180.00.

Greif Price Performance

GEF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.04. The company had a trading volume of 104,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,414. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80.

Greif Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 71.11%.

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Greif from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEF

Institutional Trading of Greif

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Greif in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.