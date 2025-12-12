Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) in the last few weeks:

12/12/2025 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $236.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $215.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Darden Restaurants had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/3/2025 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $239.00 to $232.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Darden Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/24/2025 – Darden Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Darden Restaurants had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/28/2025 – Darden Restaurants is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,354.40. This trade represents a 28.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

