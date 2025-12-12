GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1572 per share on Tuesday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is a 1.5% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 28,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,304. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.12% of GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across energy, real estate, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, information technology, communication services, utilities sectors.

