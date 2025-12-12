Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.20 and last traded at $48.47. 257,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,424,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERA. Pivotal Research set a $73.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a current ratio of 12.21.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 15,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,201.34. The trade was a 23.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 40,913 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 505.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 127,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 109,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

