Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Price Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $482.40 and last traded at $482.26. Approximately 121,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 692,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $528.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Northland Securities set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $329.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.29.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total value of $1,588,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,885. This trade represents a 16.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.14, for a total value of $1,021,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,726.46. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,151 shares of company stock worth $12,643,707 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 20.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Fabrinet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.