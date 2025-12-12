CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) Trading Down 15% – Here’s Why

CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) shares fell 15% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. 114,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 162,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of CapsoVision in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CapsoVision in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research raised CapsoVision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on CapsoVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CapsoVision has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

CapsoVision Trading Down 13.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55.

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CapsoVision

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CapsoVision stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

About CapsoVision

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company that develops advanced imaging and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies that are deployed in our capsule endoscopy solutions to identify abnormalities of the gastrointestinal (“GI”) tract for diagnostic and screening purposes. We developed our first capsule endoscope system, currently comprising the CapsoCam Plus single-usecapsule and the CapsoCloud and CapsoView software, to panoramically visualize the small-bowel mucosa to investigate abnormalities such as obscure GI bleeding and Crohn’s disease.

