Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading 9.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.1360. 92,801,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 151,831,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 10.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 452.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,970,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.