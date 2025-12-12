Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,135,162 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,841,399 shares.The stock last traded at $5.59 and had previously closed at $5.45.
LAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Cormark raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the third quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.
