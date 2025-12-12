Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 292 shares.The stock last traded at $180.00 and had previously closed at $168.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Formula Systems (1985) in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Formula Systems (1985) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 6.6%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $696.64 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.5021 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth about $398,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

