Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 3,223 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.9% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.75.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,399,066.20. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 837,433 shares of company stock worth $303,900,352 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $406.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.