Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $728.23, but opened at $701.78. Dillard’s shares last traded at $691.3150, with a volume of 8,912 shares traded.

DDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $411.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $184.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.62.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $8.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.88. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.60, for a total transaction of $445,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,650. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 790.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 220.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 110.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

