Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Up 5.9% – What’s Next?

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $33.75. Approximately 179,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 445,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OXM

Oxford Industries Stock Up 9.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a market cap of $520.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.42 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at -1.540–1.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -836.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at about $4,775,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 81,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 56,360 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.