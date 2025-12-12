Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.8266, but opened at $0.80. Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at $0.8133, with a volume of 7,407 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARGGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Report on ARGGY
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 2.6%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aston Martin Lagonda Global
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Chewy Stock Just Flashed a Major Buy Signal for 2026
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Broadcom Slips Post-Earnings Even as AI Demand Goes Parabolic
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Qualcomm Just Got Called an AI Loser—So Why Is It Rallying?
Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.