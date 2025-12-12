Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 709,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 468,855 shares.The stock last traded at $4.55 and had previously closed at $4.51.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

