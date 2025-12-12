Santacruz Silver Mining (OTCMKTS:SCZMF) versus Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) and Santacruz Silver Mining (OTCMKTS:SCZMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gold Royalty and Santacruz Silver Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Royalty 0 1 7 0 2.88 Santacruz Silver Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gold Royalty currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.61%. Given Gold Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than Santacruz Silver Mining.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Royalty $14.46 million 47.67 -$26.76 million ($0.04) -101.13 Santacruz Silver Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Gold Royalty and Santacruz Silver Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Santacruz Silver Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Royalty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Royalty and Santacruz Silver Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Royalty -252.16% 0.46% 0.35% Santacruz Silver Mining N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gold Royalty beats Santacruz Silver Mining on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

