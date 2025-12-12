Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.81 EPS

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.81, Zacks reports. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 398.29% and a negative return on equity of 85.40%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million.
Nutriband Stock Up 1.0%
NASDAQ NTRB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,640. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. Nutriband has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.89.
Institutional Trading of Nutriband
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nutriband stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.68% of Nutriband worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nutriband
Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.
