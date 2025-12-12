Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.81 EPS

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.81, Zacks reports. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 398.29% and a negative return on equity of 85.40%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million.

Nutriband Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ NTRB traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,640. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. Nutriband has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Nutriband

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nutriband stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.68% of Nutriband worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nutriband in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Nutriband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

