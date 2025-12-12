Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.3850. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $1.3950, with a volume of 36,764,446 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell”.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $47.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 61.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corporation will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Luc Mongeau purchased 27,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,993.58. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 812,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,509.76. This trade represents a 3.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 23,075 shares of company stock valued at $36,459 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 10,308.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 969,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 960,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 64.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 81.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.