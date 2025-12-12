Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $204.56, but opened at $216.45. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $204.7910, with a volume of 119,917 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.7%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.94 and a 200-day moving average of $119.34. The company has a market capitalization of $688.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 405.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 693.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

