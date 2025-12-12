Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.16, but opened at $88.12. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $90.97, with a volume of 117,060 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $496.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 28.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 376.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 119.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

