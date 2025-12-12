Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.94, but opened at $26.28. Zymeworks shares last traded at $26.0750, with a volume of 153,260 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JMP Securities set a $32.00 price objective on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zymeworks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $37.00 price target on Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Zymeworks Trading Up 3.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Zymeworks’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Zymeworks by 9.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 37,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,765,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,146,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Zymeworks by 264.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 255,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 185,128 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

