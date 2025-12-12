CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

CLP Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $8.38. CLP shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 3,705 shares traded.

CLP Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

